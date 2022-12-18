Tribal communities stage protest against Yerravaram hydro power project

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal communities staged a dharna in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday, protesting against the approval given by the State government to the Yerravaram hydro power project. The protest was conducted in response to a bandh call by the Girijana Sangham and all party Joint Action Committee (JAC).

While traffic came to a standstill with hundreds joining the stir, shops and offices were forced shut down in the morning. Tourists thronging the district were stranded for more than two kilometres.Tribals gathered at Lambasingi, popularly known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, early in the morning and staged a raasta roko. They continued their stir for at least four more hours.

Later, the protesters moved to the mandal headquarters where they staged a dharna at Hanuman Junction from 9 am to 1 pm.Addressing the meeting, All India executive member of Girijana Sangham P Appala Narasa alleged that anti-tribal governments were functioning in both the Centre and the State.

“The Centre gave forest and environment clearance for the Yerravaram hydro power project. Based on it, the State cabinet awarded the project to Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited,” Appala Narasa said and accused the State government of diluting the existing acts in order to exploit natural resources in the Agency areas.

CPM Ananthagiri ZPTC Disari Gangaraju asserted that they will demand a debate on the hydro power projects in the ensuing Zilla Parishad meeting and fight for justice to tribal people. Former TDP MLA Giddi Eswari said she and her party will support the tribals’ agitation and announced that the party will launch a joint agitation to protect the tribals.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vantala Subba Rao warned that the State government must take notice of the agitation, else it will have to pay a heavy price. AP Girijana Sangham working president Bosangi Chinnayya Padal and leaders of TDP, Congress and SFI took part in the protest.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal communities staged a dharna in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday, protesting against the approval given by the State government to the Yerravaram hydro power project. The protest was conducted in response to a bandh call by the Girijana Sangham and all party Joint Action Committee (JAC). While traffic came to a standstill with hundreds joining the stir, shops and offices were forced shut down in the morning. Tourists thronging the district were stranded for more than two kilometres.Tribals gathered at Lambasingi, popularly known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, early in the morning and staged a raasta roko. They continued their stir for at least four more hours. Later, the protesters moved to the mandal headquarters where they staged a dharna at Hanuman Junction from 9 am to 1 pm.Addressing the meeting, All India executive member of Girijana Sangham P Appala Narasa alleged that anti-tribal governments were functioning in both the Centre and the State. “The Centre gave forest and environment clearance for the Yerravaram hydro power project. Based on it, the State cabinet awarded the project to Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited,” Appala Narasa said and accused the State government of diluting the existing acts in order to exploit natural resources in the Agency areas. CPM Ananthagiri ZPTC Disari Gangaraju asserted that they will demand a debate on the hydro power projects in the ensuing Zilla Parishad meeting and fight for justice to tribal people. Former TDP MLA Giddi Eswari said she and her party will support the tribals’ agitation and announced that the party will launch a joint agitation to protect the tribals. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vantala Subba Rao warned that the State government must take notice of the agitation, else it will have to pay a heavy price. AP Girijana Sangham working president Bosangi Chinnayya Padal and leaders of TDP, Congress and SFI took part in the protest.