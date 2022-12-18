Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal communities stage protest against Yerravaram hydro power project

Tribals’ agitation brings traffic in Vizag to a standstill, inconveniencing locals and tourists

Published: 18th December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal communities staged a dharna in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday, protesting against the approval given by the State government to the Yerravaram hydro power project. The protest was conducted in response to a bandh call by the Girijana Sangham and all party Joint Action Committee (JAC).

While traffic came to a standstill with hundreds joining the stir, shops and offices were forced shut down in the morning. Tourists thronging the district were stranded for more than two kilometres.Tribals gathered at Lambasingi, popularly known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, early in the morning and staged a raasta roko. They  continued their stir for at least four more hours.

Later, the protesters moved to the mandal headquarters where they staged a dharna at Hanuman Junction from 9 am to 1 pm.Addressing the meeting, All India executive member of Girijana Sangham P Appala Narasa alleged that anti-tribal governments were functioning in both the Centre and the State.

“The Centre gave forest and environment clearance for the Yerravaram hydro power project. Based on it, the State cabinet awarded the project to Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited,” Appala Narasa said and accused the State government of diluting the existing acts in order to exploit natural resources in the Agency areas.  
CPM Ananthagiri ZPTC Disari Gangaraju asserted that they will demand a debate on the hydro power projects in the ensuing Zilla Parishad meeting and fight for justice to tribal people. Former TDP MLA Giddi Eswari said she and her party will support the tribals’ agitation and announced that the party will launch a joint agitation to protect the tribals.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vantala Subba Rao warned that the State government must take notice of the agitation, else it will have to pay a heavy price. AP Girijana Sangham working president Bosangi Chinnayya Padal and leaders of TDP, Congress and SFI took part in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal community Yerravaram hydro power project
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp