Andhra Pradesh: Energy dept to award power-efficient organisations

Awards will be presented under three categories to MSMEs, gram panchayats, RTC bus stands & depots, hospitals, govt and Pvt buildings

Published: 19th December 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand releases a poster at a workshop on the PAT Scheme in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photp | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand releases a poster at a workshop on the PAT Scheme in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department along with officials of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) have announced that State level Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) will be given to encourage organisations that have made a significant contribution in the area of energy conservation.
Special chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said the contest will be similar to the National Energy Conservation Awards.

It may be noted that APSECM bagged the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards under the State Designated Agency (SDA) category in Group 2 (States that consume energy between 5 and 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent).

Vijayanand explained that the competition will be conducted among different categories of consumers in industries, buildings and institutions. Thermal power plants, textiles and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) will be considered under the industries category, panchayats under the institutions' category and RTC bus stands, bus depots, hospitals and office buildings (both government and private) under the buildings category. “So far, 92 entries under all categories have been received,” he said.

Around 46 applications were received under the buildings sector, 33 under institutions and 13 under industries categories. The special chief secretary also announced that the winners would be felicitated category-wise with awards and prizes during the valedictory function of the National Energy Conservation Week scheduled to be held on December 20 in Vijayawada.

Appreciating APSECM for bagging the National Energy Conservation Award, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy advised power distribution companies (discoms) and APSECM to focus on involving a number of consumers in energy conservation awareness programmes to take energy efficiency to their doorsteps.

During a virtual review meeting with discoms, APSECM and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation  (APSEEDCO) during the ongoing energy conservation week celebrations, Justice Reddy suggested the officials explain to consumers the role of energy conservation for providing a sustainable environment to future generations.

“As each unit saved is worth two units produced, practising energy conservation in our daily lives is very much essential,” he noted. Further, he appealed to all sections of people to adopt an energy-efficient lifestyle. The State has enormous scope to save energy which would have a positive impact on the State economy, boost economic activity and benefit every household, he pointed out.

