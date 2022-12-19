Andhra Pradesh: Union minister vows to develop 511 villages

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta visited Tirumala and offered prayers here on Sunday. Later, she interacted with media persons and said around 511 Gram Panchayats which were identified with more than 50% of the tribal population will be developed soon. She said that the Centre will allocate Rs 20 lakh for taking up development works in those selected gram panchayats in the current fiscal. “Ekalavya model schools are being constructed and also four playgrounds are being developed for tribal students. More than 34,000-gram panchayats were selected which are having more than 50% population of tribals for development. These villages were identified under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav,” she said.