National Sports meet: Andhra Pradesh tribal students showcase their talent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tribal students of Andhra Pradesh continue to showcase their talent in the National Games of Ekalavya Adarsh Gurukul school and clinched trophies in various disciplines. The first day of the national event kick-started at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Sunday. The tribal students from different parts of the country competed in archery, gymnastics, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and table tennis competitions.

Making his own mark, V Lakshman Reddy clinched gold in the Under-14 boys' category of gymnastics. While K Kronal from Maharashtra stood second followed by B Aditya from Madhya Pradesh secured the third position. In the female category, K Tejaswini from AP has secured second place, while B Amulya from Telangana stood on top. In the Under-19 category of gymnastics, J Chiranjeevi secured second place and in the female category, P Savitri also secured the second position.

Proving their strength, girls outperformed boys in Kho-Kho. In the Under-19 girls' category, in the Pool A match Andhra Pradesh team won by 3 points against Madhya Pradesh. In the Kho-Kho Under-19 boys category, Andhra Pradesh lost to Telangana state with a margin of seven points. While in the Pool B match, Rajasthan won by 1 point against Jharkhand.

Andhra Pradesh girls showed exemplary performance in Archery. Basai Preethi stood on top with 232 points in 30 metres category and secured third place in 20 metres category with 242 points. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh stood in the 18th position in the 20m category.

In the group category, AP archers secured 5th position with 1,213 points followed by Telangana with 1,158 points. In the girls' category, the Telangana team stood on top with 1,166 points in the Under-14 category, while the AP team stood third.

