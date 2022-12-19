PK will only help Naidu become CM, he will never occupy chair: Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources and Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu hit back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against him on Sunday during a meeting in Sattenapalle and said it was Pawan Kalyan, who is anti-Kapu.

Speaking to media persons, Ambati said he would quit politics if Pawan Kalyan proves his allegations of corruption against him. “I am doing better than everyone. If you can prove, I will quit, if not you better get away,” he observed. The minister said it was made crystal clear by Pawan Kalyan that he will support TDP in the next elections when he asked his party men to leave the election strategy to him.

“We have been saying it from the beginning that Pawan will only help Naidu become CM and he will never become one,” he said. The YSRC leader asked the Jana Sena chief to come out straight that he will support TDP instead of going in a roundabout manner by stating that he will not allow a split in opposition votes.

Terming Pawan a political novice, Ambati said people are well aware of what Pawan says will happen in reverse. “He says YSRC will not come to power, but finally it will be YSRC all the way,” he asserted.

He advised Pawan Kalyan to change the name of his vehicle, as it is the name of a Goddess and riding on it is taboo. “It would be better if he names it Varaham,” he quipped. On the Polavaram issue, he asked, “Is Pawan not aware that it was all due to neglect of TDP regime?”

TDP trying to create unrest in Palnadu: YSRC MLA

Gurajala YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy accused TDP of trying to create unrest in Palnadu and spread it across the State. During the TDP regime, Palnadu suffered from underdevelopment and TDP goons had a free reign. “Macherla TDP in charge J Brahma Reddy is the prime accused in Veldurthi murder case (seven people were killed) and the fresh episode of violence too is because of him only,” he said. In the last 40 months, development works worth Rs 4,700 crore were taken up by the YSRC government in Gurajala and Macherla Assembly constituencies, the MLA said.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources and Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu hit back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against him on Sunday during a meeting in Sattenapalle and said it was Pawan Kalyan, who is anti-Kapu. Speaking to media persons, Ambati said he would quit politics if Pawan Kalyan proves his allegations of corruption against him. “I am doing better than everyone. If you can prove, I will quit, if not you better get away,” he observed. The minister said it was made crystal clear by Pawan Kalyan that he will support TDP in the next elections when he asked his party men to leave the election strategy to him. “We have been saying it from the beginning that Pawan will only help Naidu become CM and he will never become one,” he said. The YSRC leader asked the Jana Sena chief to come out straight that he will support TDP instead of going in a roundabout manner by stating that he will not allow a split in opposition votes. Terming Pawan a political novice, Ambati said people are well aware of what Pawan says will happen in reverse. “He says YSRC will not come to power, but finally it will be YSRC all the way,” he asserted. He advised Pawan Kalyan to change the name of his vehicle, as it is the name of a Goddess and riding on it is taboo. “It would be better if he names it Varaham,” he quipped. On the Polavaram issue, he asked, “Is Pawan not aware that it was all due to neglect of TDP regime?” TDP trying to create unrest in Palnadu: YSRC MLA Gurajala YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy accused TDP of trying to create unrest in Palnadu and spread it across the State. During the TDP regime, Palnadu suffered from underdevelopment and TDP goons had a free reign. “Macherla TDP in charge J Brahma Reddy is the prime accused in Veldurthi murder case (seven people were killed) and the fresh episode of violence too is because of him only,” he said. In the last 40 months, development works worth Rs 4,700 crore were taken up by the YSRC government in Gurajala and Macherla Assembly constituencies, the MLA said.