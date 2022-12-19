Home States Andhra Pradesh

Staff union slams Andhra Pradesh govt for delay in salary payment

The government has diluted the old practices on the Pay Revision Commission issue.

Published: 19th December 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association State president KR Suryanarayana sought to know why the government is not paying salaries promptly to employees after claiming that the financial position of the State is healthy. Speaking to media persons in Guntur on Sunday, he said the government is not in a position to pay salaries and other dues to the employees.

On one hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the floor of the Assembly asserted that the revenues of the State have increased, but on the other, the government is not giving money saved in the Government Provident Fund to employees, Suryanarayana pointed out.

Observing that the government is testing the patience of employees and creating hardship for them in the name of reforms, he felt that no sincere efforts are being made to resolve the issues of employees. There is no minimum respect for employees in the State now, he lamented.

The government has diluted the old practices on the Pay Revision Commission issue. Even the Pay Revision Commission report was not disclosed to employees’ unions, the AP Employees Association State president said.

