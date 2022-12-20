Set up drone research centre in Vizag: YSRC MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy urged the Centre to set up a drone research centre in Visakhapatnam. Speaking in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said the drone technology is one of the important technologies evolved during the fourth industrial revolution and the use of drones has increased in different fields, including agriculture, defence and transportation.

“Using the drone technology, more profits can be achieved with less investment. Hence, it should be promoted in a big way,” he said. Stating that 65% of Andhra Pradesh population is dependent on agriculture, the MP urged the Centre to set up a drone research centre in Vizag for the benefit of farmers.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy urged the Centre to set up a drone research centre in Visakhapatnam. Speaking in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said the drone technology is one of the important technologies evolved during the fourth industrial revolution and the use of drones has increased in different fields, including agriculture, defence and transportation. “Using the drone technology, more profits can be achieved with less investment. Hence, it should be promoted in a big way,” he said. Stating that 65% of Andhra Pradesh population is dependent on agriculture, the MP urged the Centre to set up a drone research centre in Vizag for the benefit of farmers.