Guntur: GGH to bring back heart surgeries

Bypass surgeries were put on hold in the facility for the past four years after Covid outbreak

Published: 21st December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Heart bypass surgeries soon to resume after a long gap of four years as Sahrudaya Trust has come forward to provide medical assistance at Guntur GGH | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is all set to resume with the facility of heart bypass surgeries, which were on halt for the past four years accounting to the Covid outbreak.The heart bypass surgeries were started in GGH in 2016 after the hospital entered into an MoU with Sahrudaya Trust for three years, which included the required facilities, equipment and assistance to GGH doctors in successfully performing the coronary artery bypass surgeries.

According to hospital reports, nearly 540 heart surgeries were performed from 2016 to 2019, out of which, over 150 were bypass surgeries. After the pandemic outburst in 2019, the Sahrudaya Trust couldn’t extend the MoU with the hospital and the facility came to a halt. The another reason the facility came to the rest was the staff crunch experienced during the pandemic as most of them were shifted to special Covid care facility.

Taking cognizance for the success of the surgeries, the Director of Medical Education Dr Vinod Kumar pleaded the Sahrudaya Trust to restart its services in GGH.Following this, the trust founder and renowned heart surgeon Dr Alla Gopalakrishna Gokhale along with his team visited the hospital last week and inspected the existing facilities and discussed the same with the officials in a review meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, Hospital Superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavathi said “The Sahrudaya Trust has agreed to restart the facility of bypass surgeries in Guntur GGH. It might take a month to finish with all the works including set up of equipment and wards. We are planning to finish the work soon and start performing surgeries from Sankranti in the coming year.”

