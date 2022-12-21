Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teacher brands girl with hot iron for not wearing ‘dupatta’

On learning about the incident, Mandal Education Officer Sri Ramulu visited the school, which has a strength of around 100 students.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a blood-curdling incident, a Class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kothapally in Nandyal district sustained serious burn injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by her teacher with a hot iron rod.

Reason: the 16-year-old was walking around in the school without wearing a dupatta. While the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Monday after the video of the incident  went viral on social media.

On learning about the incident, Mandal Education Officer Sri Ramulu visited the school, which has a strength of around 100 students.Sri Ramulu said the teen was pulled up by her physical education teacher, Pavani, in the playground for not wearing a dupatta.

Following this, the student allegedly went back to her hostel and vented out her anger against the teacher. On learning this, the teacher allegedly confronted her in the hostel room. Irked, the teacher reportedly went to the kitchen, took a hot iron rod used for making rotis and allegedly branded the student on her cheek.

The injured girl was rushed to a government hospital. No action has been taken against the teacher so far. “We have submitted a detailed report to the higher officials. Based on their order, a disciplinary action will be taken against the teacher,” the MEO said. Meanwhile, Kothapally police said a complaint is yet to be lodged in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp