Andhra shines out, ranks second in National Sports Meet

Winner of Athletics Overall Championship to be announced today

22nd December 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the top position in the medal tally on the fourth day of the  3rd Ekalavya Model Residential Schools National Sports Meet, being conducted in the NTR and Guntur districts.In the medals tally, both the Telugu states continued to outshine. Andhra Pradesh secured top position in the medal tally and won a total of 195 medals, which included 81 gold, 61 silver and 53 bronze medals. Telangana state bagged second position by clinching 195 medals, including 70 gold, 69 silver, and 56 bronze medals.

However, Madhya Pradesh got a total of 112 medals (33 gold, 69 silver and 56 bronze) and stood in third place. Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand bagged 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.Result of the Athletics Overall Championship will be announced today, the last of the national sports meet.

Volleyball winners of AP and Telangana

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states won under-19 boys and girls championships respectively. In the finals of the volleyball of boys’ section, AP team defeated Tamil Nadu by 3-0 and won the gold medal. Telangana state stood in third place. However, in the girls’ section, the Telangana team beat Manipur and clinched the gold medal, while girls of AP secured third place and won a bronze medal.

