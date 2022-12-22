Covid scare: AP govt to ramp up genome sequencing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid covid scare, sudden spurt of Covid-19 cases, the state government is all set to initiate mandatory curbs and ramp up the healthcare services in the State.According to the Health and Family Welfare department, out of 30,442 samples tested, 130 Covid-19 cases were registered in the State from November, 2022 till the date (for the last 50 days), of which 48 samples were tested on genome sequencing.

The state has established the INSACOG genome sequencing lab in the city to ensure all samples are tested on whole genome sequencing. Positive samples from RTPCR labs are referred to sachivalayams for follow up action. Entire process is undertaken by the state government. All infrastructure facilities are in place for thermal screening of passengers.

After two Omicron Subvariant were detected in Gujarat and one in Odisha, the Union government alerted all the states and directed the public to wear masks in public places. The union government has also alerted the airport authority and instructions have been issued to screen international passengers thoroughly.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed the states that it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

According to the ministry, such an exercise will enable the timely detection of new variants in the country, if any, and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same.In a release issued on Wednesday, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said “Arrangements have been made for the genome sequencing test at 29 labs in the state. No new variants have been registered except Omicron BF 7.

“We have made available oxygen, ICU beds, rapid testing kits and medicines in all the government hospitals and there will be continuous monitoring in YSR health clinics also” he stated. Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said “As of now, we are continuously monitoring and the variant in China has not yet been reported in India. We have activated 104 medical helpline number, labs and provided rapid kits to all the PHCs and village health centres.

