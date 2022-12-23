Andhra HC seeks new panel report on Rushikonda by Jan 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday constituted a new committee to conduct a survey of the construction works at Rushikonda, in place of the one set up by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).All the members of the committee are from Central government institutions. The committee will have members from the MoEF Integrated Regional Office, Central Public Works Department, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, National Institute of Oceanography and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A representative of the MoEF will head the committee. The court directed the MoEF to constitute the committee within two weeks and submit the report by January 31.A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya passed the orders, while hearing the petitions filed by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna and Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav alleging violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and the master plan of VMRDA at Rushikonda, where the AP Tourism Development Corporation has taken up renovation of a resort.

The court earlier asked the MoEF to survey Rushikonda where the works were taken up, but the ministry constituted the committee with three members from the State government departments.Finding fault with the same, the division bench constituted the fresh committee. The bench said it does not mean that they do not have confidence in the State government officials, but it will be conflict of interest if the officials from the State are in the committee when the State government itself is facing allegations.Directing the MoEF to constitute the committee and submit its report by January 31, 2023, the bench posted the matter for hearing on February 1.

