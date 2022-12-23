Chandrababu has no clarity on what he wants to do in Telangana: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a rally in Khammam of neighbouring Telangana after a long time, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to whether Naidu has clarity on where to do politics either in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

“We don’t have any objection if he continues in politics in both the States, but what is the need for Naidu to go to Telangana now. It seems he wants to market himself and create a demand for himself. This kind of politics is nothing new to the TDP chief,” he observed.

Sajjala said it is for Naidu to explain what new experiment he wants to do by going to Telangana again. “Does he have any clarity on what he wants to do in Telangana? YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has complete clarity and wants to develop Andhra Pradesh. Can Naidu clear the air on the issue?’’ Sajjala questioned.

Naidu joined hands with the UPA in the last elections and even went to the town stating that he would make former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. “In my view, Naidu wants to show that he has demand (popularity) and cosy with the BJP stating that allying with him will be beneficial to the saffron party,’’ he said. Sajjala also questioned as to why Naidu was asking former TDP leaders, who joined other parties in Telangana to return to Telugu Desam and not in Andhra Pradesh, where his party leaders are working as sleeper cells in the BJP.

On the recent violent incidents in Palnadu and the TDP taking up the issue with the Governor, Sajjala said it was the Opposition which actually wanted the peace to be vitiated in the region, but the government did not let it happen.

“We are strong in Palnadu and we don’t need to do such things. It is a ploy of TDP. They will even go to the President and the Prime Minister to make it an issue,’’ he remarked.

