Sanitation workers protest outside APCRDA

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Capital area sanitation workers staged a protest in front of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office demanding job security and payment of salary arrears, here on Thursday.The protest was staged under auspices of the Amaravati Capital Area Sanitation Workers Union affiliated with CITU. Union leaders alleged that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is neglecting the woes of sanitation workers. “We are temporarily calling off the protest till December 27, but may restart it if the officials fail to fulfil our demand,” said the president of the workers, M Ravi.
