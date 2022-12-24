Home States Andhra Pradesh

5x hike in procurement prices by Amul

Published: 24th December 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Representational Image (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a big boost to farmers of the State, Amul has increased milk procurement prices by 5 times. This comes even as the State government signed an MoU with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. The move will help to create competition in milk procurement, thus, giving  dairy farmers the best possible prices.

The State government entered into the partnership on July 21, 2020, to handhold dairy activities through dairy cooperatives in the State, which has resulted in an increase of Rs 16.09 per ltr of buffalo milk and Rs 8.36 per ltr of cow milk.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy development Minister Seediri Appala Raju said, “Upon comparison of the milk procurement price being paid by private dairies in Andhra Pradesh with that of Amul price, the farmers are able to get better price s now.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amul
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp