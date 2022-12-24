5x hike in procurement prices by Amul

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a big boost to farmers of the State, Amul has increased milk procurement prices by 5 times. This comes even as the State government signed an MoU with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. The move will help to create competition in milk procurement, thus, giving dairy farmers the best possible prices.

The State government entered into the partnership on July 21, 2020, to handhold dairy activities through dairy cooperatives in the State, which has resulted in an increase of Rs 16.09 per ltr of buffalo milk and Rs 8.36 per ltr of cow milk.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy development Minister Seediri Appala Raju said, “Upon comparison of the milk procurement price being paid by private dairies in Andhra Pradesh with that of Amul price, the farmers are able to get better price s now.”

