People don’t trust Chandrababu anymore: Gudivada

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said there is no clarity whether TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he alleged that Naidu was making irrelevant statements in different regions.

People who witnessed rapid development during the last three-and-a-half years under the YSRC government are not in a position to believe Naidu’s words. Even TDP leaders are not believing Naidu’s claims. “Now, the TDP chief is trying to woo BJP and other parties for an alliance in the upcoming elections for his political survival,” he observed.

When Telangana leaders did not trust Naidu, he came to Rajam as part of Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest and lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “Naidu may go to Tamil Nadu if the people of North Coastal Andhra reject him,” he remarked.

Amarnath said Naidu during his visit to Telangana stated that Khammam was his doorstep. Then what about Kuppam, he asked, adding that it was clear that the TDP was in a hurry to clinch a political alliance with the BJP going by the wide publicity being given to Naidu’s meetings.

He demanded that Naidu tell what he did for the development of Uttarandhra after he became Chief Minister in 1995 before questioning the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on backwardness of the region. The Software Technology Park of India is being set up in Andhra University with Rs 1,900 crore following the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The TDP chief is making efforts to come back to power with the support of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the friendly media. He will not succeed in his efforts as the people are well aware of Naidu’s selfish designs,” Amarnath asserted.

Botcha hits out at opponents of decentralisation plan

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said those who are opposing Visakhapatnam as executive capital, have no right to visit North Coastal Andhra. Speaking at the YSRC executive meeting at Parvathipuram on Friday, he said people will not believe TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is describing the YSRC government’s decentralised development plan as ‘Mudu Mukkala Ata’. Vizag should be made executive capital for the rapid economic development of the backward North Coastal Andhra, he underlined.

Botcha urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make an announcement on setting up of the executive capital in Vizag without any further delay. “YSRC leaders are getting good response from people during Gadapa Gadapaku programme as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has fulfilled all its election promises,” he averred.

