Two held for killing TDP minority leader

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu SP ruled out political angle in the murder of TDP minority leader Ibrahim, who was hacked to death on December 20 in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

Addressing a press meet, SP Ravi Shankar Reddy said that Ibrahim (70) and his friend Rahamath Ali were attacked by two accused including M Balaji and Shaik Kaleshavali on the night of December 20. While Rahamath Ali suffered severe injuries in the attack, Ibrahim died on spot. Narasaraopet one town police filed a case and started investigation. Police arrested the two accused on Thursday and recovered the knife used in the crime.

SP said that the dispute over construction of the Jamiah Masjid and shopping complex in the town led to the murder. Both Ibrahim and Rahamath Ali opposed the construction as their ancestors gave the land and approached the court.

The court issued a stay order on the construction. Developing a grudge over this, Shaik Kaleshavali roped in Balaji to commit the crime promising him to give two shops in the proposed complex. During the investigation, the police found that as many as 19 cases were registered against Kaleshavali under various police station limits in the erstwhile Guntur district.

CAUSE OF CRIME

Dispute over construction of the Jamiah Masjid and shopping complex in the town led to the murder. Both Ibrahim and Rahamath Ali opposed the construction as their ancestors gave the land and approached the court. The court issued a stay order on the construction

