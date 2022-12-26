Actor Sai Chand completes 10-day ‘Kartavya Deeksha’ padayatra

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tollywood actor Tripuraneni Sai Chand, who undertook a 10-day padayatra from Potti Sriramulu Memorial Building at Mylapore in Chennai, ended his expedition after he reached Padamati Palle village in CS Puram mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday. Padamati Palle village happens to be the birth place of freedom fighter Potti Sreeramulu.

The task was undertaken by the son of famous writer Gopichand and grandson of a pioneering social reformer Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdary to highlight and bring to the notice of the present generation the humongous sacrifice made by Sriramulu. This was the day 70 years ago that Potti Sriramulu, a Gandhian, died after fasting for 58 day demanding carving out a separate State for Telugus living in Madras Presidency with Madras city as the capital.

Sai Chand had started his long expedition with a portrait of Potti Sreeramulu after paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his Chennai Memorial and continued the journey with great devotion. Throughout his expedition, holding the photo of Amarajeevi, Sai Chand attracted large number of people particularly youngsters and inspired them to know more about the great sacrifices of the freedom fighter for the sake of a separate state for Telugu people. Finally, Sai Chand successfully concluded his expedition by reaching the Padamati Palle village.

In this connection, Annam Mahitha, a micro artist from Chirala, presented a momento in which she scripted the life history of Amarajeevi on pencil leads to Sai Chand and appreciated his effort to bring more awareness about Potti Sreeramulu among youngsters. Sai Chand also lauded her significant work in memory of the freedom fighter.

Remembering Potti Sriramulu

Potti Sriramulu,a Gandhian, died after fasting for 58 day demanding carving out a separate State for Telugus living in Madras Presidency with Madras city as the capital.

