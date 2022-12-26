Home States Andhra Pradesh

Actor Sai Chand completes 10-day ‘Kartavya Deeksha’ padayatra

Sai Chand had started his long expedition with a portrait of Potti Sreeramulu after paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his Chennai Memorial and continued the journey with great devotion.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Statue of revolutionary leader Potti Sreeramulu

Statue of revolutionary leader Potti Sreeramulu (File photo| Ch Narayana Rao,EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tollywood actor Tripuraneni Sai Chand, who undertook a 10-day padayatra from Potti Sriramulu Memorial Building at Mylapore in Chennai, ended his expedition after he reached Padamati Palle village in CS Puram mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday. Padamati Palle village happens to be the birth place of freedom fighter Potti Sreeramulu.

The task was undertaken by the son of famous writer Gopichand and grandson of a pioneering social reformer Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdary to highlight and bring to the notice of the present generation the humongous sacrifice made by Sriramulu. This was the day 70 years ago that Potti Sriramulu, a Gandhian, died after fasting for 58 day demanding carving out a separate State for Telugus living in Madras Presidency with Madras city as the capital.

Sai Chand had started his long expedition with a portrait of Potti Sreeramulu after paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his Chennai Memorial and continued the journey with great devotion. Throughout his expedition, holding the photo of Amarajeevi, Sai Chand attracted large number of people particularly youngsters and inspired them to know more about the great sacrifices of the freedom fighter for the sake of a separate state for Telugu people. Finally, Sai Chand successfully concluded his expedition by reaching the Padamati Palle village.

In this connection, Annam Mahitha, a micro artist from Chirala, presented a momento in which she scripted the life history of Amarajeevi on pencil leads to Sai Chand and appreciated his effort to bring more awareness about Potti Sreeramulu among youngsters. Sai Chand also lauded her significant work in memory of the freedom fighter.

Remembering Potti Sriramulu

Potti Sriramulu,a Gandhian, died after fasting for 58 day demanding carving out a separate State for Telugus living in Madras Presidency with Madras city as the capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartavya Deeksha Tripuraneni Sai Chand Potti Sreeramulu
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp