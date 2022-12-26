Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP police arrests one for staging false robbery

According to the police, the accused Gandham Sreenu (50) of Kantheru village of Guntur district took cotton produce of some farmers and sold it at a cotton mill in Rs 2 lakh.

GUNTUR: Pedakakani police on Sunday nabbed one for staging a fake robbery and stealing money from farmers. According to the police, the accused Gandham Sreenu (50) of Kantheru village of Guntur district took cotton produce of some farmers and sold it at a cotton mill in Rs 2 lakh. But instead of giving over the money to the farmers, he decided to steal them and planned a fake robbery.

He gave the money to a person, injured himself and got admitted at a hospital.The police filed a case and began a probe. He tried to mislead the police by giving false information. But the police soon gathered clues and nabbed him  with Rs 2 lakh cash.

