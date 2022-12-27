Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four workers killed, one injured in fire accident at private pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh

An official of the state factories department said the accident was a result of leakage of toluene, an industrial solvent. 

Published: 27th December 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

VISAKAPATNAM: Four workers died and another suffered severe burn injuries following a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical firm located inside Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali confirmed the fire accident that happened at Unit-III of Laurus Labs Limited on Monday night.

However, she said they are verifying the cause behind the casualties in the incident.

The police officer said the deceased were identified as T Rajesh Babu, R Ram Krishna, B Rambabu and M Venkata Rao. The injured person was Y Satish.

The bodies were shifted to the morgue at King George Government Hospital for autopsy while the injured person is said to be recovering at a private hospital.

An official of the state factories department said the accident was a result of leakage of toluene, an industrial solvent. When the workers were trying to arrest the leakage, the chemical caught fire engulfing the place.

Trade union leaders in the industrial township, however, claimed the blaze took place due to an electrical short-circuit when the workers were cleaning the factory.

They alleged that the management of various pharmaceutical firms in JN Pharma City have been ignoring safety norms for a long time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Four workers died severe burn injuries Fire Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp