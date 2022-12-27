MP GVL supports Kapus’ demand for BC reservation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Radha Ranga Rayal Association organised Kapunadu meeting here on Monday to mark the 34th death anniversary of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. Addressing the meeting, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said Kapu leaders were not coming forward to support the demand for naming Krishna district after Ranga. “When districts were named after former CMs YSR and NTR, what is wrong in naming a district after Ranga,” he asked.

The BJP MP demanded installation of Ranga statue on Beach Road in the city. “Kapu leaders are restrained by various political parties. Only when they come out of the restraints, social justice for them is possible,” he said, adding that though he is not a Kapu he came to extend solidarity to the community. GVL was felicitated for raising the Kapu quota issue in Parliament.

Dalit leader Mahasena Rajesh said no party will come to power without Kapus’ support. Dalits are ready to follow if Kapu leaders lead a movement for social justice from the front, he said.

Radha Ranga Rayal Association president Gade Balaji said many Kapu leaders shied away from attending the meeting. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan encouraged them. After Ranga, it is Pawan who has that stature, and they will show their strength in future, he added.

