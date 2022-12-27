Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 23.77 crore airstrip comes up on NH-16 in Bapatla

The airstrips are being set up in AP, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Airstrip, Aeroplane, aviation

Representational image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: An airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft has come up on National Highway No 16 at Muppavaram near Addanki in Bapatla district at a cost of  Rs 23.77 crore. The 4.1 km long and 33 metre wide concrete airstrip constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be inaugurated on December 29.

According to NHAI officials, the highway stretches will be blocked in case of an emergency and put to use exclusively for landing of aircraft . The airstrips can be used for strategic purposes as well as during natural calamities for rescue and relief operations. In 2018, the Centre decided to develop 11 airstrips on the national highways in different States to operate aircraft when road or rail routes get disrupted and shift men and material during emergencies.

The airstrips are being set up in AP, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. In AP, airstrips are being constructed on NH 16 between Chilakaluripet and Nellore (at Muppavaram) and the other between Singarayakonda and Kalikivaya. Construction of the 3.6 km long second airstrip has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. After the reorganisation of districts, the Muppavaram airstrip comes under the purview of Bapatla.

