YSRC, TDP vie to own up Vangaveeti Ranga, trade barbs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two main political parties in the State — ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP — have been vying to own Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, a strong Kapu leader. Though decades have passed since he was allegedly assassinated by his political rivals in Vijayawada, Ranga still remains in the hearts of people, particularly Kapus, who contribute a sizable electorate in the State.

On Monday, the 34th death anniversary of Ranga was observed by almost all political parties. However, the atmosphere in Gudivada turned volatile with the YSRC and TDP making all out efforts to own up the Kapu leader.

It all started on Sunday night when YSRC leaders unveiled the statue of Ranga in Gudivada amid clashes.

Interestingly, Ranga’s son Vangaveeti Radha, who is a TDP leader, attended the event and shared the stage with YSRC MLAs Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Sunday.

On Monday, Radha participated in a programme organised by TDP and Jana Sena in Vijayawada. At both places, Radha confined himself to say that he would strive to fulfil the aspirations of his father.

Meanwhile, a war of words between TDP and YSRC continued on Monday with Nani launching a broadside against the TDP. Alleging that it was the then TDP government which eliminated Ranga, Nani took potshots at the party for observing Ranga’s death anniversary and using his name to gain political mileage. He added, “All those who were involved in Ranga’s murder are now in the TDP.”

YSRC, TDP indulge in war of words over Ranga

He further went on to say that Devineni Nehru, who is also allegedly behind the murder of Ranga, did not have the capability to eliminate Ranga. “The murder is the result of the conspiracy of the then TDP government,’’ he said.

Nani said irrespective of politics, he was associated with the family of Ranga and his well wishers. “His son Radha and I are close friends despite coming from different political parties. I don’t have the tradition of using Ranga’s name for politics any day. I promise that I will work to fulfil the aspirations of Ranga,” he said.Meanwhile, the TDP and Jana Sena leaders offered tributes to Ranga at his statue near AGK School.

Stating that they were observing Ranga’s death anniversary for the past 25 years, TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao, who is a political rival of Nani, said that though the occasion was being organised irrespective of political parties for several years, Kodali Nani tried to create hurdles.

Asserting that Ranga was just not limited to a community, he sought to know why the former minister provoked his followers to desist the TDP from observing the death anniversary of Ranga. “Ranga strived for the upliftment of the poor,” he said.

