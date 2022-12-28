Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in Opposition charge of suppression of freedom: Perni Venkataramaiah

Published: 28th December 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader Perni Nani. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday lashed out at the TDP and other Opposition parties, including the Left parties, for their remarks on suppression of freedom of speech in the State.

Responding to the all-party meeting convened by the TDP on ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism - Save Democracy,’ Nani termed those who participated in the meeting a ‘Yellow Terrorism Batch’ and they were working to make TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as CM. “If their freedom of speech is curtailed, how can they speak against the government for the past three-and-a-half years,’’ he asked.

Nani questioned as to why the TDP failed to win in the elections to local bodies, if it is of the view that the people of the State are feeling that they have committed a mistake by voting Jagan Mohan Reddy to power.

On the CPI and CPM leaders’ claims that there was no democracy in the State in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Nani questioned back whether the parties have Communism left in them as they are supporting Naidu, who opposed construction of houses for the poor in capital Amaravati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Venkataramaiah
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp