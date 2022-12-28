No truth in Opposition charge of suppression of freedom: Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday lashed out at the TDP and other Opposition parties, including the Left parties, for their remarks on suppression of freedom of speech in the State. Responding to the all-party meeting convened by the TDP on ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism - Save Democracy,’ Nani termed those who participated in the meeting a ‘Yellow Terrorism Batch’ and they were working to make TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as CM. “If their freedom of speech is curtailed, how can they speak against the government for the past three-and-a-half years,’’ he asked. Nani questioned as to why the TDP failed to win in the elections to local bodies, if it is of the view that the people of the State are feeling that they have committed a mistake by voting Jagan Mohan Reddy to power. On the CPI and CPM leaders’ claims that there was no democracy in the State in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Nani questioned back whether the parties have Communism left in them as they are supporting Naidu, who opposed construction of houses for the poor in capital Amaravati.