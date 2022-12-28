Home States Andhra Pradesh

NOCs for mining: Andhra HC issues notices to Vidadala Rajini

The petitioners sought the court intervention as the ground was prepared to take up mining in the said lands.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and some other individuals to file their counter in a petition filed challenging the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by revenue officials to undertake mining in Palnadu district.

Assigned land holders approached the court challenging the NOCs issued by the tahsildar for undertaking granite mining in the lands belonging to SCs, STs and minorities at Murikipudi village in Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district.The petitioners sought cancellation of the NOCs and also issuance of orders that they should not be evacuated from the said lands.

Apart from Rajini, Veerabhadra Minerals managing director G Veerapratap Reddy, Subramanyeswara Mines and Minerals managing partner Mopidevi Aruna and some other officials were made respondents by the petitioners.

Petitioners’ counsel VV Lakshminarayana informed the court that the said lands were in possession of the petitioners for the past 40 years. The counsel said the tahsildar issued the NOCs for mining in the said lands without serving notices to the petitioners.

He informed the court that Rajini and the local police had threatened the petitioners and that was why they were made respondents in the case. The petitioners sought the court intervention as the ground was prepared to take up mining in the said lands. The court also said the permission granted for mining would be subject to the final verdict. Later, it posted the matter to January 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court Vidadala Rajini
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp