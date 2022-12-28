NOCs for mining: Andhra HC issues notices to Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and some other individuals to file their counter in a petition filed challenging the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by revenue officials to undertake mining in Palnadu district.

Assigned land holders approached the court challenging the NOCs issued by the tahsildar for undertaking granite mining in the lands belonging to SCs, STs and minorities at Murikipudi village in Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district.The petitioners sought cancellation of the NOCs and also issuance of orders that they should not be evacuated from the said lands.

Apart from Rajini, Veerabhadra Minerals managing director G Veerapratap Reddy, Subramanyeswara Mines and Minerals managing partner Mopidevi Aruna and some other officials were made respondents by the petitioners.

Petitioners’ counsel VV Lakshminarayana informed the court that the said lands were in possession of the petitioners for the past 40 years. The counsel said the tahsildar issued the NOCs for mining in the said lands without serving notices to the petitioners.

He informed the court that Rajini and the local police had threatened the petitioners and that was why they were made respondents in the case. The petitioners sought the court intervention as the ground was prepared to take up mining in the said lands. The court also said the permission granted for mining would be subject to the final verdict. Later, it posted the matter to January 24.

