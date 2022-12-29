Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt to release a new IT policy soon: Gudivada Amarnath

The minister pointed out that the Global Investment Conference and Global Tech summit will see several major tech companies and industries in attendance.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government will soon release a new IT policy, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, and IT Gudivada Amarnath announced on Wednesday.The minister was speaking during a press conference held to review arrangements for the Global Tech Summit, scheduled to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17 next year.

Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu headed the meeting. Stating that several tech giants will establish their offices in the City of Destiny in the coming year, Amarnath observed that Visakhapatnam  can compete with cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the IT sector.

2023 will be a busy year for the Port City as it will host several events, including the Health Summit on January 6, 7, and 8, Infinity IT Conference on January 20 and 21, conferences of the G20 summit on February 3, 4 and the Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4.The minister pointed out that the Global Investment Conference and Global Tech summit will see several major tech companies and industries in attendance.

He further revealed that Infosys will begin operations in Vizag in the next two months, while e-commerce giant Amazon is also set to establish its office in the city. Amarnath also announced that incentives for IT and MSME sector will be released in February next year.Meanwhile, Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu said 1,000 delegates are likely to attend the Global Tech Summit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp