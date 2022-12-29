AP govt to release a new IT policy soon: Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government will soon release a new IT policy, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, and IT Gudivada Amarnath announced on Wednesday.The minister was speaking during a press conference held to review arrangements for the Global Tech Summit, scheduled to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17 next year.

Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu headed the meeting. Stating that several tech giants will establish their offices in the City of Destiny in the coming year, Amarnath observed that Visakhapatnam can compete with cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the IT sector.

2023 will be a busy year for the Port City as it will host several events, including the Health Summit on January 6, 7, and 8, Infinity IT Conference on January 20 and 21, conferences of the G20 summit on February 3, 4 and the Global Investment Summit on March 3 and 4.The minister pointed out that the Global Investment Conference and Global Tech summit will see several major tech companies and industries in attendance.

He further revealed that Infosys will begin operations in Vizag in the next two months, while e-commerce giant Amazon is also set to establish its office in the city. Amarnath also announced that incentives for IT and MSME sector will be released in February next year.Meanwhile, Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu said 1,000 delegates are likely to attend the Global Tech Summit.

