Dharma Reddy should be TTD EO: Ex-MP Chinta

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Union minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Thursday demanded that the TTD make arrangements to provide special darshan to the people of Tirupati on the occasion of New Year and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Speaking to newsmen here, he said, “AV Dharma Reddy has initiated several reforms as an EO. The TTD should immediately reinstate Dharma Reddy as the EO. Either in Agama Sastra or Vedas, nowhere it is mentioned that a person should not be allowed to serve in a temple if any death occurs in his family,” he said.Earlier, IYR Krishna Rao returned to work as the TTD EO soon after the death of one of his family members, the former MP recalled.

TIRUPATI: Former Union minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Thursday demanded that the TTD make arrangements to provide special darshan to the people of Tirupati on the occasion of New Year and Vaikunta Ekadasi. Speaking to newsmen here, he said, “AV Dharma Reddy has initiated several reforms as an EO. The TTD should immediately reinstate Dharma Reddy as the EO. Either in Agama Sastra or Vedas, nowhere it is mentioned that a person should not be allowed to serve in a temple if any death occurs in his family,” he said.Earlier, IYR Krishna Rao returned to work as the TTD EO soon after the death of one of his family members, the former MP recalled.