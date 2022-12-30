Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dharma Reddy should be TTD EO: Ex-MP Chinta

Published: 30th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

V Dharma Reddy (ENS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Union minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Thursday demanded that the TTD make arrangements to provide special darshan to the people of Tirupati on the occasion of New Year and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Speaking to newsmen here, he said, “AV Dharma Reddy has initiated several reforms  as an EO. The TTD should immediately reinstate Dharma Reddy as the EO. Either in Agama Sastra or Vedas, nowhere it is mentioned that a person should not be allowed to serve in a temple if any death occurs in his family,” he said.Earlier, IYR Krishna Rao returned to work as the TTD EO soon after the death of one of his family members, the former MP recalled.

