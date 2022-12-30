IAF jets successfully touch down NH-16 during trial run in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully conducted the trial run of the emergency airstrip set up on National Highway 16 near Korisapadu in Bapatla district.Speaking on the occasion, Group Captian RS Chowdhary said, “The 4.1 km long and 33 meters wide concrete strip was constructed on NH 16 for emergency service facility in Bapatla district. Over 20 such airstrips are being readied across India, and this is the third airstrip after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the first one in South India.

The trials were towards ascertaining the feasibility of landing. As the trail run was successful, necessary arrangements would now be made to inaugurate the airstrip by 2023. The highway stretch will be blocked in case of an emergency and put to use exclusively for the landing of aircraft. The airstrips can be used for strategic purposes as well as during natural calamities for rescue and relief operations with the coordination of a nearby IAF air base,’’ he added.

Over 200 police personnel were deployed for security measures in the area. Traffic restrictions were in place in the region on NH 16, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.Air Force Commander, Group Captain RS Chowdhary, Indian Air Force officer VM Reddy visited the airstrip and inspected the entire emergency landing trail run along with local air force officers.

GUNTUR: Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully conducted the trial run of the emergency airstrip set up on National Highway 16 near Korisapadu in Bapatla district.Speaking on the occasion, Group Captian RS Chowdhary said, “The 4.1 km long and 33 meters wide concrete strip was constructed on NH 16 for emergency service facility in Bapatla district. Over 20 such airstrips are being readied across India, and this is the third airstrip after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the first one in South India. The trials were towards ascertaining the feasibility of landing. As the trail run was successful, necessary arrangements would now be made to inaugurate the airstrip by 2023. The highway stretch will be blocked in case of an emergency and put to use exclusively for the landing of aircraft. The airstrips can be used for strategic purposes as well as during natural calamities for rescue and relief operations with the coordination of a nearby IAF air base,’’ he added. Over 200 police personnel were deployed for security measures in the area. Traffic restrictions were in place in the region on NH 16, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.Air Force Commander, Group Captain RS Chowdhary, Indian Air Force officer VM Reddy visited the airstrip and inspected the entire emergency landing trail run along with local air force officers.