NAAC team’s three-day visit to SPMVV concludes

The team also inspected the university hostels and enquired students about the accommodation facilities.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team’s three-day visit to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) concluded on Thursday. As part of the three-day visit, the NAAC team chairperson, Dr Muthukalingam Krishnan, along with other members conducted the campus inspection, which began on Tuesday. It visited the stalls set up by the Department of Home Sciences and Sericulture and Women Studies Centre.

The team also inspected the university hostels and enquired students about the accommodation facilities.It inspected various departments and all the common facilities like incubation and innovation centres, observation of examination and accounts sections. Further, the NAAC team spoke to the university’s alumni and their parents, who have obtained their degrees.The NAAC team’s visit ended with a valedictory meeting, which was held at the university auditorium. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D Jamuna and faculty members participated in the meeting.

