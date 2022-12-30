Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spell out stand on Polavaram height: BJP to Jagan

Though holding the global tech summit is a good initiative, they are sceptical about the government’s commitment, the BJP leader said.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary Y Satya Kumar addresses a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC, which levelled charges against the previous TDP government with regard to DPR of Polavaram project, has submitted the same DPR to the Centre, BJP national general secretary Y Satya Kumar said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should make it clear whether the government will build the dam up to a height of 45.72 metres or 41,15 metres. He accused Jagan of deceiving the people of Visakhapatnam by promising 85 tmc of water.

The previous government had sent DPR of the metro rail project to the Centre in 2015. However, the Centre sought a revised DPR from the State in 2017. The revised DPR has not been sent yet. But the YSRC government is lying that the DPR has been sent to the PMO, he alleged.

Satya Kumar said the foundation stone for Kadapa steel plant was laid on December 23, 2019 after reaching an agreement with NMDC on December 19, 2019. After three years on December, 2022, Jagan who went to Kadapa, announced that he would set up the steel plant.

Though the Centre has sanctioned `195 crore for each medical college in the State, not even a single work has been taken up. But the State is asking the Centre to sanction more medical colleges, he pointed out.
When the Centre released two lakh tonnes of rice in the last two years, only 20% of 1.75 lakh BPL families in the State got it.

Though holding the global tech summit is a good initiative, they are sceptical about the government’s commitment, the BJP leader said.IT Minister Gudivada Amaranth was spending more time speaking on politics rather than on his ministry.

Though it has been four months since the government said Infosys was setting up its office in Vizag, nothing has happened till now in this regard. Both the IT minister and the CM are cheating people, he alleged.

