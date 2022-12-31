Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan launches Rs 986 crore works at Narsipatnam

Rs 470-cr Yeleru-Tandava canal link project to provide irrigation water to 57k acres

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays the foundation stone for a medical college and other development projects at Narsipatnam on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a medical college and other development works worth Rs 986 crore on Friday. He unveiled the plaques of Rs 470 crore Yeleru and Tandava canals link project, Rs 500 crore Government Medical College to be built in 52.15 acres at Narsipatnam and Rs 16.60 crore Narsipatnam highway widening work.

Addressing an impressive gathering, he said the North Costal Andhra, neglected by the previous TDP regime, will now march ahead on par with other regions in development. The new medical college has an intake of 100 and the affiliated nursing college also has the same number of seats. The medical and nursing colleges will cater to the growing health and medical needs of Narsipatnam and the surrounding areas.

“People who used to go to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment in the TDP rule, will get a major relief once the construction of the medical college with a bed strength of 630 is completed,” he said, and added that the new projects will usher in development of Narsipatnam and its surrounding areas.Jagan urged the people to visualise the development of the region with the setting up of medical colleges at Narsipatnam, Paderu, Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram.

With the execution of Yeleru - Tandava canals link project, an ayacut of 51,465 acres under Tandava canal will be stabilized, while a new ayacut of 5,600 acres under Yeleru left canal will get irrigation water. The State  government is spending Rs 470 crore on the project. Farmers of several mandals in Narsipatnam and Kakinada will benefit from the project, he said.

Announcing that a Tribal University will also come up in the region soon,  Jagan said he is feeling proud to launch several development projects in Uttarandhra. The CM hoped that he will be able to launch more development projects in the future with the people’s cooperation and the God’s grace.

