STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRM-AP students distribute sweaters to poor kids

In a humanitarian gesture, students of SRM University-AP distributed sweaters to children living on the 
streets and slums of Guntur district.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students of SRM University-AP distributed sweaters to children living on the streets and slums of Guntur district.

Students of SRM University-AP distributed sweaters to children living on the streets and slums of Guntur district. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a humanitarian gesture, students of SRM University-AP distributed sweaters to children living on the streets and slums of Guntur district.Under the initiative, students from the 2018 batch of Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Management Studies visited the slums near Shri Hospital and distributed warm clothes to 44 children aged between three and 16. 

“We know how the families, whose sustenance depends on the street, have suffered during the pandemic. I am sure these small acts will bring cheer to these families,” said Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Prof B V Babu- Dean, School of Engineering and Sciences, said: “I am really glad to see the sensitivities and sensibilities our students have in sharing and giving”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University-AP Guntur district Poor kids
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp