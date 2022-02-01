SRM-AP students distribute sweaters to poor kids

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a humanitarian gesture, students of SRM University-AP distributed sweaters to children living on the streets and slums of Guntur district.Under the initiative, students from the 2018 batch of Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Management Studies visited the slums near Shri Hospital and distributed warm clothes to 44 children aged between three and 16.

“We know how the families, whose sustenance depends on the street, have suffered during the pandemic. I am sure these small acts will bring cheer to these families,” said Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the university. Prof B V Babu- Dean, School of Engineering and Sciences, said: “I am really glad to see the sensitivities and sensibilities our students have in sharing and giving”.