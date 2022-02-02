STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bizman’s death: Jana Sena leader quizzed over remarks against Minister

Mild tension prevailed for a while at the CTF office, where scores of Jana Sena workers staged a protest.

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following summons from the Vijayawada city police, Jana Sena party leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh appeared before the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) regarding his comments against Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in relation to the suspicious death of city-based businessman Shaik Aslam on Tuesday.

Jana Sena city coordinator and official spokesperson Venkata Mahesh reached the CTF office around 11 am and gave statements to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) GV Ramana Murthy.It may be recalled that Mahesh, on Sunday, convened a press conference and alleged that some highly influential persons in the government are trying to portray it as natural death.

Following his comments, Vijayawada city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Babu Rao too responded and asked political leaders to refrain from making comments regarding the case.“I spoke with the media several times about the death of Aslam and produced proof of a nexus between the suspect in the case and YSRC corporator Arshad but the Minister failed to respond. The CTF sought the same proof for my comments and my cooperation,” said Venkata Mahesh.Mild tension prevailed for a while at the CTF office, where scores of Jana Sena workers staged a protest.

