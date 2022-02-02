STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government panel-employees talks remain inconclusive  

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma appealed to the employees to give up their agitation.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks held between the Ministers Committee and the PRC Steering Committee members remained inconclusive with the employees’ leaders sticking to the three demands — cancel PRC GOs /put them in abeyance, credit old wages for January and disclose he Ashutosh Mishra Committee report on PRC.Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is a member of the Ministers’ Committee, said that after issuance of GOs and beginning the process of crediting salaries under the new PRC, withdrawal of the GOs was impractical.

He said that they were ready to address the issues raised by the employees and appealed to them to postpone their agitation. He asserted that the question of recoveries will not arise as the Interim Relief is only an adjustment and said he came to know that the High Court suggested that the employees do not resort to strike. He said that there is no point in the issue of employees leaders demanding release of the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report. Leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee asserted that their plan of agitation including Chalo Vijayawada will continue as announced.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma appealed to the employees to give up their agitation. Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he clarified there will be no salary cut to the employees and that they can ensure it by comparing the pay slips of December, 2021 and January, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of AP Public Transport Department  said that all RTC employees were ready to go on strike as per the direction of the PRC Sadhana Samiti. The JAC leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to RTC vice chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao saying RTC employees will participate in dharnas at 129 depots and four workshops across the state on February 5 and 6. 

3.97L staff get salary, 3.53L get pension 
Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat informed that the government began crediting salaries from February 1. While pensions have been credited to 3.53 lakh, salaries have been credited to 3.97 lakh regular employees as well to the staff of village Secretariats, volunteers, Asha, Aganwadi, outsourcing employees.

Police deny permission for Chalo Vijayawada  
Vijayawada: City commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata on Tuesday denied permission for the PRC Sadhana Committee’s ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest on February 3 at BRTS road citing increasing COVID-19 cases. “There shall be no public meetings with over 200 members outdoors and more than 100 members indoors,” the CP said. 

