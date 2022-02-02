STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Rapid growth in demand for Ayurvedic immunity boosters’

In times when the Covid-19 spread is high, the demand for age-old Ayurveda remedies, such as ashwagandha, chyawanprash and turmeric milk, has increased by leaps and bounds.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask and following proper hygiene are key to cutting down the risk of contracting a viral infection.However, a healthy dietary regime also plays an essential role in boosting one’s immunity. 

In times when the Covid-19 spread is high, the demand for age-old Ayurveda remedies, such as ashwagandha, chyawanprash and turmeric milk, has increased by leaps and bounds, not just within the country but also globally, as they act as immunity boosters, said Dr Diwibhashyam Sriramamurthy, the managing director of Venkateswara Ayurveda Nilayam (VAN) in East Godavari’s Chinthaluru, located around 40 kms from Rajamahendravaram.

VAN is a premier organisation established with the aim of giving the best Ayurvedic diagnostic and treatment services. Dr Sriramamurthy said many Ayurveda products have been in demand, more so when Covid waves are spiking, at the organisation’s several stores in both Telugu states. 

“We get a huge number of  queries every day as more people have now started to believe in the power of Ayurveda. Chyawanprash, ashwagandha, siddha makardhwaj, poornachandrodaya, mahalakxmivilasa rasa and many more help in boosting immunity.” 

“Many Ayurveda products are excellent in treating pulmonary ailments, and can do wonders if one consumes them for a minimum of three months,” he added.Srinivas, a representative of VAN’s Chinthaluru store, said the surge in sale of Ayurveda products was due to the prevailing Covid situation. “The sale of chyawanprash has increased significantly  as it is known to improve immunity, but we don’t say that  it will fight against the virus,” Dr Sriramamurthy added.

Established in 1925, Venkateswara Ayurveda Nilayam founder Dr Dwibhashyam Venkateswarlu was given the title of Vaidyaraja for his yeoman efforts in harnessing the wealth of health from the treasure of Ayurveda.

