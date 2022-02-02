STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Budget: Trade unions call it anti-labour anti-farmer 

CITU leaders said the Budget disappointed all sections of people, employees and workers.  

Union Budget

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Trade unions have described the Union Budget as a disappointing one. AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana said it was purely a corporate budget. “There is no tax relief for the working class and no hike in minimum wages. There is nothing to offer to the low income group. Besides, there is  no action plan to check commodity prices and petrol and no budgetary support for PSUs,” Adinarayana said  and called the Budget “totally anti-labour and anti-farmer”. 

CITU leaders said the Budget disappointed all sections of people, employees and workers.  There was no mention of demands of working class in the Budget.  CITU leaders KM Srinivas and RKSV Kumar said there were no allocations for welfare of people and workers. There was also no mention of pensions as sought by EPS pensioners, he said. 

