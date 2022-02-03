2 hurt as smugglers’ car rams into house

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A speeding car laden with red sanders logs crashed into a house, leaving two people inside the house severely injured near Chinna Kannali village of Thottambedu mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday. According to reports reaching here, around 5 am, a speeding car with Tamil Nadu registration number crashed into a small house at ST Colony, located on the side of Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway near Chinna Kannali village.

In the car crash, a wall and roof of the house collapsed. Two inmates of the house, Bhaskaraiah, 62, and Ratnamma, 49, sustained severe injuries.After being informed by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the area hospital for treatment.On inspecting the crashed car, the police found five red sanders logs in the car boot.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police learnt that two unknown miscreants were in the car at the time of accident and they were illegally smuggling red sanders logs to Tamil Nadu.The miscreants escaped before the police arrived at the spot. The police seized the logs and the car, and registered a case.Also, the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force team on Wednesday seized nine logs at Damineedu in Renigunta mandal. According to Task Force DSP D Muralidhar, a police team had been conducting combing operation since Tuesday morning.