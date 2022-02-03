RTC to offer direct tickets to Tirumala from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Starting Thursday, the APSRTC will be offering direct tickets to Tirumala for pilgrims from across the state. After reaching Tirupati, the pilgrims can use the same tickets to board the state-run buses to the temple town.

Announcing the same in a press note issued on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) executive director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the corporation previously decided to sell 1,000 ‘Sheeghra Darshan’ tickets every day from February.

However, the pilgrims after reaching Tirupati face problems in going to Tirumala. To facilitate the people who book a Srivari Darshan ticket, tickets for buses bound to Tirumala will be included in the reservations for Tirupati, he said.

“After arriving at Tirupati, the pilgrims can board the buses to Tirumala from Tirupati Yedukondalu Bus Stand or Alipiri Balaji Bus Stand. From Tirumala, one can take a bus from Tirupati from the Rambhageecha or Balaji Bus Stand,” he added.

Special buses will also be arranged and pilgrims do not have to wait in queues for tickets anymore. The new facility will save time and, upon receipt of this ticket, the pilgrims can avail a discount of `10 on each ticket, which will be valid for 72 hours from the time of arrival to Tirupati, Reddy informed.

