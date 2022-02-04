STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid daily positivity rate down to 17%

Active cases at 93,488 after Andhra Pradesh logs 11,729 recoveries, 4,605 infections, 10 fatalities in 24 hrs

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are dropping, leading to a significant reduction in the daily and weekly positivity rate, government data showed.Week-on-week, the Covid-19 positivity rate declined from 29.85 to 25.64 per cent as on Wednesday while the average daily positivity rate too fell from 27.71 per cent to 17.07 per cent.

The Covid caseload in the state came down to less than one lakh with recoveries outnumbering new infections since the past few days.As many as 4,605 new infections were reported from over 30,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. This took the overall infections to 22.93 crore from over 3.25 crore sample tests conducted so far, which turned out a cumulative positivity rate of 7.03 percent.

On an average, the state reported 9,428 cases per day during the past week.East Godavari reported the highest of 642 new infections. Three more districts also logged over 500 fresh cases while Vizianagaram saw the lowest single-day spike of just 17.The gross infections in East Godavari and Guntur went past 3.11 lakh and two lakh, respectively. Similarly, Nellore district’s tally crossed 1.63 lakh, Prakasam’s 1.54 lakh, Visakhapatnam’s 1.89 lakh and West Godavari’s 1.90 lakh.

The state had 11,729 recoveries and 10 deaths in the 24-hour period. The overall recovery rate was 94.96 per cent as 21,85,042 infected persons got cured so far.The number of active cases reduced significantly to 93,488, a drop of 7,134 in a day. Prakasam and two other districts had active cases upwards of 10,000. Vizianagaram had the lowest of 1,292 active cases.  Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool and Kakinada had more than 1,000 active cases.

The mortality rate remained constant at 0.66 per cent, with a total death count of 14,641, including 10 on Thursday.Two each fatalities were reported from Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool while one each death was reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Vizianagaram.

