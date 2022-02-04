Godavari, North Andhra districts suffer power outage for hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Most parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts falling under the limits of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) suffered a power outage on Thursday. Due to power failure in over 36 substation areas, many rural pockets suffered an outage that lasted for three to five hours. Though the electricity supply was restored in some areas after evening, the exact reason for the disruption could not be known immediately.

The discom’s mandal-wise feeder interruption report, which gives real-time data of the power outage, showed some mandals in Srikakulam district remained power-less for nearly 15 hours.East Godavari saw disruption in the supply since the morning. “Power supply was restored only after 9 pm and there was no proper response from the department officials on the reason for the outage,’’ K Subramanyam, a resident of Sarpavaram near Kakinada, said. An assistant engineer in Kakinada city circle said there was no problem at the sub-station level and interruption in the supply was from the headquarters itself.

In Vizianagaram, the power outage started at 12 noon in rural and agency areas and from 5 pm in the urban and semi-urban areas. The supply was restored across the district only after 9 pm. AP Transco officials claimed that emergency load relief was the reason behind the outage. In Visakhapatnam, there was a power outage in areas under K Kotapadu, VUDA Haritha, Padmanabham, Rolugunta and Darakonda sub-station areas in K Kotapadu, Padmanabham, Anakapalle, Rolugunta, Chintapalli, and GK Veedhi mandals and some GVMC areas.AP Transco senior officials said there was no problem in production or dispatch of power through the grid.