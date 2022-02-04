Government withdraws 161 Kapu agitation violence cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has withdrawn 161 cases registered against agitators who were involved in violent incidents during Kapu reservation agitation in January 2016. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday. According to the Director General of Police, 329 cases were registered in connection with the Kapu Reservation agitation in various districts from January, 2016 to March 2019.

Out of the 329 cases, 153 were already disposed of and 176 cases are pending. Out of 176 cases, one case is pending with the Centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs was requested to accord necessary permission to withdraw prosecution in the case. Among the remaining 175 cases, 14 are under investigation. Considering the request of the DGP to withdraw the cases, the State Government has decided to withdraw cases against the accused in 161 cases.