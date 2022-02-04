Several names to the fore for proposed new district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government proposing to form new districts, Krishna district will be divided into two districts — Krishna and NTR. However, the government’s proposal to name the district with Vijayawada as headquarters after former chief minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao invited sharp criticism from a section of the people.

On the other hand, activists of Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali and followers of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga are demanding that the new district be renamed as VM Ranga. Similar is the case with Kakani Aasaya Saadhana Samiti (KASS), which is demanding that the government rename the new district after Kakani Venkataratnam who was a minister and three-time MLA from the district.

Krishna district was formed from Rajahmundry district in 1859, when it also included Guntur and West Godavari districts. Guntur was separated from Krishna in 1904, and West Godavari in 1925, forming the present Krishna district. The district, with its district headquarters at Machilipatnam was formerly called Machilipatnam district. Later, it was renamed as Krishna, by adding a few taluks of the abolished Guntur district in 1859 with Machilipatnam with its headquarters.It was named after the River Krishna, the third longest river in India.

Taxpayers Association General Secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that the State government’s proposal to split Krishna district into two is not a proper one. Commenting on the new district to be named after the former chief minister, Anjaneyulu said that they are not against naming the new district after Rama Rao. He was born in Nimmakuru village, which comes under the Pamarru segment (Machilipatnam), but naming the new district after his name is not an ideal decision by the government. Naming Machilipatnam as Krishna and Vijayawada as NTR is irrelevant.Radha Ranga Mitra Mandali chief Chennupati Srinu said that Ranga is a leader for all sections of the society. It is sad that Krishna district is not named after Ranga.