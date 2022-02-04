STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands of staff march in Vijayawada

‘Non-cooperation’ of PRC Struggle Committee from tomorrow, electricity & RTC staff likely to join stir from Feb 7

Government employees take part in the Chalo Vijayawada programme organised by the PRC Struggle Committee on the BRTS Road on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of government employees marched on the BRTS Road on Thursday making the Chalo Vijayawada programme a grand success. The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Struggle Committee, a body of various government employees’ unions, called for the rally ahead of its indefinite strike from February 7  protesting the new pay revision orders. Buoyed by the success of ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, the committee has called for ‘non-cooperation’ from February 5.

In a glaring lapse by police, thousands of employees trickled into the city in RTC buses and trains from various districts right from Anantapur to Srikakulam even as prohibitory orders were in force. Vijayawada city police refused permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ citing Covid-19. Physical distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour went for a toss as the BRTS Road resembled a sea of humanity.

The police cracked down on the employees from Wednesday itself and placed several union leaders under house arrest. They also conducted intensive checks at bus stands and railway stations to prevent the employees from going to Vijayawada. Several employees disguised themselves as beggars and vendors and arrived in Vijayawada by trains. After that, the staff reached the BRTS Road in large numbers even as the police watched helplessly.  

Addressing a gathering, the PRC Struggle Committee leaders termed ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ a victory of government employees. “This is a historic PRC report and even our struggle is also historic. The entire employee force is behind us and the success of this protest has strengthened our resolve to get our just demands conceded by the government,’’ they said.Rejecting the ruling YSRC claims that vested interests and some political parties were behind their stir, they said the employees are their guiding force. 

They claimed that police are also sympathetic towards them as the latter have also been affected by the pay revision. The PRC leaders announced that electricity and Public Transport Department (APSRTC) employees will also join the indefinite strike from February 7. “The government will only be held responsible for any inconvenience caused to the general public due to the strike,” they said.

‘No vested interests’
PRC Struggle Committee rejected the YSRC claims that vested interests and some political parties were behind the employees’ stir

