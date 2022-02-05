Minister reviews development works at Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and endowments officials inspected the ongoing development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and reviewed the status of the work on Friday.

Principal secretary G Vani Mohan, endowments commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal, executive officer Darbamulla Brahmarambha and temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu were present and officials accompanied them during the inspection.

After having the darshan of the deity, Srinivasa Rao inspected renovation works at Sivalayam temple, laddu prasadam kitchen, Anna Prasadam building, parking lot, tonsuring hall, function hall near Kummaripalem and other works which have been taken up with the funds allotted by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to temple in 2020.

The Endowments Minister further conducted a review meeting with irrigation officials to discuss the utilisation of the empty place near the Municipal Corporation office and Seethamma Vari Padhalu as parking lots.