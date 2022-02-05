STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister reviews development works at Indrakeeladri

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and endowments officials inspected the ongoing development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and endowments officials inspected the ongoing development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and reviewed the status of the work on Friday. 

Principal secretary G Vani Mohan, endowments commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal, executive officer Darbamulla Brahmarambha and temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu were present and officials accompanied them during the inspection. 

After having the darshan of the deity, Srinivasa Rao inspected renovation works at Sivalayam temple, laddu prasadam kitchen, Anna Prasadam building, parking lot, tonsuring hall, function hall near Kummaripalem and other works which have been taken up with the funds allotted by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to temple in 2020. 

The Endowments Minister further conducted a review meeting with irrigation officials to discuss the utilisation of the empty place near the Municipal Corporation office and Seethamma Vari Padhalu as parking lots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivasa Rao Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Inspection
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp