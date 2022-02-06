Entrepreneur from Nellore tides over financial loss, becomes job creator

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: The journey of 46-year-old entrepreneur Renil Komitla, who built his startup into a multi-crore company, is an inspiration for many. Renil hails from Nellore and is the son of a retired veterinary doctor. He is currently the CEO of Terralogic Solutions Inc and a partner at Bridger Holdings. He aims to develop Nellore city as an IT hub.

Born and brought up in a middle class family, he was inspired by his grandfather Peddireddy Shankar Reddy to become an entrepreneur.

He completed his schooling from VR College in Nellore city in 1993 and did his BS in Computer Science in Bengaluru in 1997. He further pursued MS in Computer science from University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated in 1999.

Renil Komitla began his career as a software consultant. He has also worked at Cisco Systems. He was also a board member at KINI Pvt Ltd from 2008 to 2015.

He established Komitla Services with ventures in transportation, travel, tourism and logistics in 2004 and expanded to provide services for transportation in 2004, IT/ITES in 2008, travel and tourism and logistics in 2013 and retail in 2014.

Renil then established Terralogic Solutions Inc in Nellore in 2008. He recruited software employees from his hometown in Nellore district. Due to the lack of skilled employees, he also began training engineering graduates in Nellore. He then shifted the company to Bengaluru.

“Give your best to the company you are working for and it will give you the best recognition. It will also help you in learning more skills. The growth in IT and software development industry has led to an increase in demand for engineers. The vision we have is simply to generate more job opportunities for the people,” Renil Komitla said.

When the software company started giving good results, Renil developed Yatragenie — an online bus ticketing and cab booking platform during 2013 — with its headquarters in Bengaluru. He launched the cab booking services in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and operated it in more than 50 tier-two cities. The entrepreneur faced a lot of struggles during his journey as Yatragenie incurred losses in 2015. However, monetary loss did not deter his spirits. He cleared the debts he had taken for the startup and shut it down.

“I have faced struggles at each and every step towards growth. It is not easy to succeed and there are no shortcut to achieve success. I had travelled more than 800 miles to get an $800 worth project. Hard work and learning from failures can lead one towards their goal. Young graduates have to come up with innovative ideas to excel in their life,” Renil said.

The 46-year-old is also working on improving the infrastructure facilities for public in smaller towns in the country. Renil established a branch of Terralogic Solutions in Nellore city in January 2022. He planned to build a team of over 200 engineers and worked towards improving the company to provide employment opportunities to young graduates of Nellore. Now, Terralogic is headquartered in California, USA and has more than 14 offices across the globe.

“We have seen that people want to work closer to their hometown due to the pandemic and still have a career. So, we thought what better than opening a branch in the same place where the journey of Terralogic first began,” Renil Komitla said.