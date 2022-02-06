STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pastor accused of sexual abuse by Telangana woman, his aides on run  

Police have already registered cases under various sections, including rape, against the pastor.
 

Published: 06th February 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Pastor, accused of sexual abuse, is yet to be traced even as more people approached the police with complaints against him on Saturday.

The man, Anil Kumar alias Prema Das, and four of his aides have been on the run ever since a woman from Telangana accused him of sexual harassment at his trust, the Prema Swaroopi Ministries, at Srirampuram near Payarakaraopeta. Police have already registered cases under various sections, including rape, against the pastor.

Following the complaints, police, along with revenue and officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) inspected the trust building. Narsipatnam ASP Manikanta Chandolu said about 30 people, mostly women, were in the building, and many of them seemed to be in a trance. The women had accused the pastor of wrongful confinement, forceful marriage and abortion. It has also been alleged that seven boys were made to slog like slaves at the trust.  

Some of the people rescued voluntarily returned to their respective home, while 19 others refused to go back. They were given counselling for two days before they agreed to accompany ICDS officials. Anil Kumar had shifted from Vijayawada to Tuni in 2017. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Pastor Anil Kumar Rape
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp