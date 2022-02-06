Pastor accused of sexual abuse by Telangana woman, his aides on run  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Pastor, accused of sexual abuse, is yet to be traced even as more people approached the police with complaints against him on Saturday.

The man, Anil Kumar alias Prema Das, and four of his aides have been on the run ever since a woman from Telangana accused him of sexual harassment at his trust, the Prema Swaroopi Ministries, at Srirampuram near Payarakaraopeta. Police have already registered cases under various sections, including rape, against the pastor.

Following the complaints, police, along with revenue and officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) inspected the trust building. Narsipatnam ASP Manikanta Chandolu said about 30 people, mostly women, were in the building, and many of them seemed to be in a trance. The women had accused the pastor of wrongful confinement, forceful marriage and abortion. It has also been alleged that seven boys were made to slog like slaves at the trust.

Some of the people rescued voluntarily returned to their respective home, while 19 others refused to go back. They were given counselling for two days before they agreed to accompany ICDS officials. Anil Kumar had shifted from Vijayawada to Tuni in 2017.