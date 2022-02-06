STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vasantha Panchami fete at Indrakeeladri

Published: 06th February 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aksharabhyasam ritual held on Vasantha Panchami in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of devotees along with school-going children thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami. The presiding deity of Kanaka Durga was adorned in the attire of Saraswati on Saturday. 

Priests performed Saraswati Havanam at Chinna Rajagopuram in the morning and offered special prayers to the Goddess to mark the celebrations,. The priests blessed the students appearing for the examinations at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on the temple premises.

After the rituals, the temple authorities gave a pen, a photo of Kanaka Durga and laddu prasadam to each student. The temple witnessed a good turnout, with students and their parents pouring in at the temple from the early hours of the day to obtain sacred threads that were placed in front of the deity. Additionally, the parents came with their children to take part in Aksharabhyasam, a ritual performed on Vasantha Panchami. It is considered the best day to begin a child’s education.

Temple EO Darbamulla Brahmarambha said special arrangements were made for the peaceful conduct of a mass Aksharabhyasam event strictly following Covid-19 safety guidelines. “On the occasion of Magha Vasantha Panchami, Saraswati Yagam was performed. Students participated in huge numbers and were given blessings,” said the EO. Temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu and others attended the yagam.

