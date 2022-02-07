STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive to uplift vulnerable sections in Krishna

Collector says outreach program will help poorest of poor to get Adhaar cards and receive government benefits via schemes.

Krishna Collector J Nivas (Photo | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Administration has taken up an initiative to reach out to the Poorest of the Poor (PoP) through an outreach programme. As part of it, vulnerable sections such as tribals and rag pickers will be given Aadhar cards so as to enable them to be eligible for the welfare schemes offered by the government. 

District Collector J Nivas disclosed the details of the programme and said, targeted approach is the need of the hour in order to provide benefits to the vulnerable sections of the society. 

“In a survey conducted by the officials concerned, 117 families belonging to the Yanadi community do not have any mobility support. Discussion are underway to provide bicycles and vehicles to them with the support of donors,” he said. 

Elaborating further, Nivas said the district has 5,068 families belonging to the Yanadi community. Their total population is 19,500 and of them, the majority are residing in Poranki and Pamidimukkala villages in the district. Besides that, the officials have also identified 117 tribals in the district who are suffering from HIV. Considering their plight, the district administration with the support of Tribal Welfare Department has decided to provide Rs 1 lakh for their livelihood. Soon, the benefits will be handed over to them, he said. 

Referring to a project for children that evoked good response in Srikakulam district, the Collector said as part of the project a corpus fund of Rs 2.5 crore was created to provide nutritious food to 100 children with the support of Red Cross Society. On an average Rs 700- Rs 1,000 was spent on each child to provide nutritious food and vitamin supplements per month. “We are planning to replicate the same project in Krishna with the support of donors. A survey will be conducted to identify the children suffering from HIV and help them through the project. Providing nutritious food for the children affected by the virus will help to improve their life span,’’ the Collector said.

