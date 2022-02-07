Fisherman strikes gold as 30 kg ‘kachidi’ fish fetches a record price of  Rs 4.30 lakh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A local fisherman struck gold by netting a ‘kachidi’ fish, which fetched him Rs 4.30 lakh. The fish species, spotted rarely in the seacoast of Andhra Pradesh, has medicinal values. Normally found in the Sundarbans of West Bengal and off the coast of Bangladesh, the species is also called Gold Fish for the price it fetches. Local fishermen call the blackspotted croaker species kachidi. They lay their hands on the fish species very rarely.

According to information, the Sona Boat team caught the kachidi fish off the coast of Kakinada and brought it to the Kumbabhishekam temple fish market for sale. Fish trader S Ratnam bought the fish weighing 30 kg for Rs 4.30 lakh. Fishermen, who are lucky enough to net kachidi fish, usually auction it to get a higher price for their catch.

In November 2021, two fishermen from East Godavari district netted a kachidi fish weighing 21 kg when they ventured into the sea for fishing at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal and sold it for a record price of Rs 2.6 lakh.

Similarly, another fisherman from Kakinada got a record price of Rs 2.4 lakh for his prize catch. The fish generally weighs between 10 and 40 kg and its air bladder and flesh are used in preparing medicines by pharmaceutical companies. The dissolvable stitches are made from its air bladder, local fishermen said.

