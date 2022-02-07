STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman strikes gold as 30 kg ‘kachidi’ fish fetches a record price of  Rs 4.30 lakh

Normally found in the Sundarbans of West Bengal and off the coast of Bangladesh, the species is also called Gold Fish for the price it fetches.

Published: 07th February 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

‘kachidi’ fish

‘Kachidi’ Fish (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A local fisherman struck gold by netting a ‘kachidi’ fish, which fetched him Rs 4.30 lakh. The fish species, spotted rarely in the seacoast of Andhra Pradesh, has medicinal values. Normally found in the Sundarbans of West Bengal and off the coast of Bangladesh, the species is also called Gold Fish for the price it fetches. Local fishermen call the blackspotted croaker species kachidi. They lay their hands on the fish species very rarely.

According to information, the Sona Boat team caught the kachidi fish off the coast of Kakinada and brought it to the  Kumbabhishekam temple fish market for sale. Fish trader S Ratnam bought the fish weighing  30 kg for Rs 4.30 lakh. Fishermen, who are lucky enough to net kachidi fish, usually auction it to get a higher price for their catch. 

In November 2021, two fishermen from East Godavari district netted a kachidi fish weighing 21 kg when they ventured into the sea for fishing at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal and sold it for a record price of Rs 2.6 lakh. 

Similarly, another fisherman from Kakinada got a record price of Rs 2.4 lakh for his prize catch. The fish generally weighs between 10 and 40 kg and its air bladder and flesh are used in preparing medicines by pharmaceutical companies. The dissolvable stitches are made from its air bladder,  local fishermen said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kachidi fish
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp