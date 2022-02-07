STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INSPIRE-MANAK awards: Six out of 34 selected projects from Krishna district

As many as 34 projects from Andhra Pradesh were selected for the National-level INSPIRE-MANAK 2021 awards.

By Express News Service

The Department of Science and Technology has initiated a flagship programme called ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) aimed at attracting young talent toward the creative pursuit of science.

District Science Officer (DSO) M Hussain on Sunday said that of the total 34 projects, six projects from Krishna district were selected, the highest in the State, followed by five from Chittoor, three each from Kadapa, Guntur and East Godavari, two each from Nellore, Kurnool and Anantapur, one each from Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Prakasam.

Six projects from the district, include Dry Leaf Sweeper Machine prepared by P Manoj Krishna from SVKM ZPHS Chandarlapadu, Multipurpose Agriculture Device Fertilizer Seeds by K Vijaya Sai Rameswari from KGBV School G Gampalagudem, Mirchi Capsicum Machine Filling the bags easier by S Gowtham Sai from ZPHS Kalidindi, Electronic protection for exam paper leakage by G Praveen Babu from  MPUPS school, Vinjarampadu, Power generator from waste heat by thermoelectric generator by J Krishna Nikhil from St.Ann’s English Medium High School, Tiruvuru and Model which saves a million gallons of water by G Baby Jahnavi of KR ZPHS Katuru, the district science officer said.

